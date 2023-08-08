7 Films Where Trailer Scenes Failed to Make the Final Cut Owing to CBFC Rules

Producer: Shreyanka Mazumdar
The trailer for The Kerala Story faced criticism for stating that 32,000 girls from the state disappeared and joined terrorist organization, ISIS.
The CBFC declined to approve the trailer of 72 Hoorain. It instructed makers to make four modifications before an ‘A’ certificate could be issued.
OMG 2 starring Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi in lead roles, received its U/A certificate after 32 cuts from the trailer.
Gadar 2 received a U/A certificate from the CBFC with 10 cuts. Riot scene, the word Tiranga were replaced.
CBFC issued a U/A certificate to Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani after cuts, including references to Lok Sabha and Mamata Banerjee.
CBFC removed ‘police brutality’ scenes from Anubhav Sinha’s Bheed. Swear words and nudity scenes were also cut.
Kuttey had to undergo many modifications after being reviewed by CBFC. 10 changes, including, expletives and dialogues of religious colour were cut.