7 Small Budget Films That Performed Well At Box Office
For decades, the fate of a film’s performance was largely dependent on its star power and budget.
However, certain small-budget films without a big star’s name attached to them have done surprisingly well at the box office, reiterating the fact that it is all about content.
Bheja Fry (2007): This Sagar Bally-directed satirical comedy was made on a budget of merely Rs 8 crore. It starred Vinay Pathak, Milind Soman and Rajat Kapoor.
Paan Singh Tomar (2012): Starring Irrfan Khan, this film was made on a budget of Rs 8 crore. The Tigmanshu Dhulia directorial earned Rs 20 crore at the box office, making it a commercial success.
Kahaani (2012): Although Vidya Balan was a bankable star when Sujoy Ghosh’s movie was made, it a very low budget of Rs 8 crore. It became a big hit of 2012 due to its gripping storyline.
No One Killed Jessica (2011): Rani Mukerji and Vidya Balan pulled off this film by Raj Kumar Gupta very well. With a budget of Rs 9 crore, the film earned more than Rs 100 crore.
Tere Bin Laden (2010): Directed by Abhishek Sharma, this brilliant social satire had newcomers and unknown faces like Pradhuman Singh and Ali Zafar and a budget of merely Rs 5 crore.
A Wednesday (2008): Neeraj Pandey pitted two veterans, Anupam Kher and Naseeruddin Shah in this suspenseful thriller. Made on a meagre budget of Rs 5 crore, it earned Rs 30 crore at the box office.
Lipstick Under My Burkha (2016): Director Alankrita Shrivastava's film resonated with the young generation and earned around Rs 21 crore after being made on a budget of Rs 6 crore.
