7 Iconic TV Shows of Ektaa Kapoor
With her unparalleled prowess in storytelling, Ektaa Kapoor has made an indelible impact on Indian television.
Her remarkable TV shows have not only captivated audiences nationwide but have also showcased her exceptional talent and creative vision.
One of her groundbreaking creations is Naagin, a supernatural drama that beautifully blended fantasy, drama and romance, with the central theme revolving around shape-shifting serpents.
With Sakshi Tanwar in the lead, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii was a long-running family drama that showcased the hardships and problems faced by the Agarwal family.
One cannot discuss Ektaa Kapoor’s TV shows without mentioning the iconic Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. This daily soap portrayed the journey of the Virani family and their daughter-in-law, Tulsi.
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain explored the complexities of love and relationships in a mature and realistic manner. Starring Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar, this show struck a chord with viewers.
Pavitra Rishta was yet another gem produced by Ektaa Kapoor, which celebrated the power of love and family values. This series captivated audiences with its realistic portrayal of relationships.
Yeh Hai Mohabbatein showcased an unconventional love story between Raman and Ishita. The show tackled societal issues while exploring the complex narrative of love and sacrifice.
Kumkum Bhagya followed the lives of Pragya and Abhi, depicting their enduring love amidst various challenges. The show resonated with viewers, becoming one of the most-watched shows.
Liked What You Saw?
View More
More