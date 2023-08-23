7 Indian Space Movies To Watch Before Chandrayaan-3 Moon Landing
Shah Rukh Khan’s Swades is one of the most impressive space-themed Bollywood films.
Mission Mangal is based on the
Mars Orbiter Mission.
The film stars Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee, Nithya Menen, Kirti Kulhari, Sharman Joshi
Tik Tik Tik is inspired by Michael Bay’s Armageddon and revolves around an asteroid that strikes Ennore in TN.
Antariksham 9000 kmph is about a satellite that lost its connection to the space station and Varun Tej is the only one who can fix it.
Hrithik Roshan’s Koi… Mil Gaya remains as a classic sci-fi movie
Vikrant Massey’s Cargo is a unique spin on space-themed films in India.
Rocketry: The Nambi Effect was based on former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan.