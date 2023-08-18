7 Most Memorable Performances By Abhishek Bachchan

Guru: The Mani Ratnam directorial is considered as Abhishek Bachchan’s finest work. It told the story of Gurukant “Guru” Desai and how he uses his business acumen to establish himself as a cutthroat businessman. The film also served as the set where Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai fell in love with each other.
Bunty Aur Babli: The 2005 Shaad Ali’s film alleviated the duo of Abhishek Bachchan and Rani Mukerji to a different kind of stardom, with a story about two con-artists who might be good at heart but are compelled to become con-artists.
Raavan: Another Abhishek Bachchan’s gem in which he essayed a character based on Ravan from Ramayana. The menacing and bone-chilling performance had earned him praises from critics and viewers alike.
Dhoom 2: One of the highly successful film franchises from Yash Raj Films, Abhishek Bachchan was seen as Jai Dixit who is on a chase to apprehend a slick thief played by Hrithik Roshan. The film became a blockbuster within weeks of its release.
Sarkar: This Ram Gopal Varma’s political crime thriller paired Abhishek Bachchan with his father Amitabh Bachchan. In the film, the actor essayed Shankar Nagre, Sarkar’s younger son, a role not quite different from his real life.
Dostana: Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham’s rom-com can be considered India’s first mainstream film that touched on the themes of homosexuality. The film emerged as one of the biggest hits from 2008.
Dasvi: Even though this one was released on OTT, Abhishek Bachchan’s performance was hailed by everyone for creating the importance of education in the country. The film also featured Yami Gautam who helps Abhishek Bachchan’s character to overcome his hesitation with education.