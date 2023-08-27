7 Motivational Quotes To Live By From Shah Rukh Khan
“Sometimes you need to let people feel important by disliking you. It’s their little happiness.”
“If you don’t like something don’t do it, and if you’re doing something then you better like it. It is as simple as that.”
“The illusion that you could hold to yourself the things you most want and lose the things you least wanted to keep..ıs the struggle of lıfe.”
“There is only one religion in the world-hard work”
“If you get bored with the person you married for love, there’s something wrong with you – not with that person.”
