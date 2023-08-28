7 Must-Watch Action Movies Starring SRK To See Before Jawan
SRK will be seen in an action mode in Jawan. However, he is not new to the genre.
He put his action side on full display in Don and Don 2.
Shah Rukh gave a Matrix style action spin to Main Hoon Na.
Not a traditonal action film but Raees surely deserves a spot in this list.
Josh showed that SRK could pull off a tapori action role with charm!
Karan Arjun offered a double dhamaal with SRK teaming up with Salman Khan
SRK went into superhero mode with Ra.One, giving fans a unique Indian film.
SRK delivered the biggest blockbuster of 2023 with Pathaan.
