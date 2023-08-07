7 On-Screen Kisses That Made A Lot Of Noise
Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi took the audience by
shock with their lip-lock in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.
Ex-couple Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor’s kissing scene from Jab We Met grabbed many eyeballs. The film was a blockbuster
.
Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif’s lip-lock from Jab Tak Hai Jaan created a stir on social media.
The passionate scene between Karisma Kapoor and Aamir Khan in Raja Hindustani is still considered one of the most memorable kissing scenes.
Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone’s chemistry was much loved by the audiences in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.
Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt are receiving rave reviews for their intense chemistry in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.
Ram-Leela was the first collaboration between Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. The film was a huge hit because of their palpable chemistry.