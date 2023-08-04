7 Stunning Photos of Alia Bhatt, & Ranbir Kapoor’s House
Producer: Shrishti Negi
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt live in a very fancy apartment at Pali Hill’s Vastu building in Mumbai.
Ranbir and Alia got married in the same house in April 2022.
Vastu is a spacious property, brimming with natural light.
The couple’s study has a black-and-white portrait of Ranbi
r’s grandfather, the late actor Raj Kapoor.
Ranbir and Alia’s Filmfare trophies are also displayed on a wooden shelf.
The couple’s home has been designed by Rupin Suchak and his team.
This is a photo from Alia and Ranbir’s wedding. The couple poses with their families at their Vastu apartment.