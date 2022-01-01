7 Times Celebrities
Slayed In Pearls
The time when diamonds were a
girl’s best friend is long gone;
today, pearls are a girl’s one true
love and best friend for life.
From Deepika Padukone to
Kim Kardashian, everyone is
putting their own spin to
wearing pearls.
Deepika Padukone paired the Abu Jani
Sandeep Khosla off-white saree at
Cannes 2022 with a bustier blouse
embellished with pearls, crystals, and
a stunning statement pearl collar.
A ball gown with an
exaggerated basque waist and
hand-beaded pearls was made
by Prabal Gurung for Alia Bhatt
to wear to the 2023 Met Gala.
Kriti Sanon attended the IIFA
Awards 2023 dressed in a vintage
white saree by Manish Malhotra.
The distinctive pearl blouse was
encrusted with a thousand pearls
covering her bosom.
Janhvi Kapoor perfected her desi
girl appearance on the NMACC
red carpet while wearing a
beautiful pearl-encrusted lehenga
by designer Manish Malhotra.
+ + +
In a bustier and a satin dhoti skirt,
Nora Fatehi had a photo shoot with
designers Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla.
The dhoti came with a pearl belt, in
contrast to the blouse's collar with
pearl embroidery.
Sharvari Wagh attended the
NMACC Gala wearing an Abu Jani
Sandeep Khosla piece studded
with pearls. The actress wore a
pearl concept blouse with a
white tulle saree.
Kim Kardashian wore a
Schiaparelli outfit comprising
a nude-colored bodysuit over
50,000 pearls that were strung
together for the 2023 Met Gala.
Liked What You Saw?
View More
More