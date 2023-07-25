8 Biggest Bollywood Box Office Clashes Ahead Of Gadar 2, OMG 2
Producer: Shrishti Negi
Editor: Mohit Bisht
Gadar 2 and OMG 2 are set to lock horns at the box office on August 11, 2023. Here’s a look at the Bollywood’s biggest clashes.
Gadar – Ek Prem Katha vs Lagaan (2001)
This is one of the most memorable Bollywood clashes. Both films became huge blockbusters.
Om Shanti Om vs Saawariya (2007)
Shah Rukh Khan starrer Om Shanti Om came out a big winner in this mega clash.
Bajirao Mastani vs Dilwale (2015)
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone beat SRK and Kajol in one of the most high-profile clashes.
Ae Dil Hai Mushkil vs Shivaay (2016)
Karan Johar’s comeback directorial became a huge hit, while Ajay Devgn’s Shivaay failed.
Raees vs Kaabil (2017)
In this clash, Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees dominated the box office with higher earnings.
Satyameva Jayate vs Gold (2018)
Both movies were well-received, but Gold managed to have a higher box office collections.
Laal Singh Chaddha vs Raksha Bandhan (2022)
Both films received a lukewarm response at the box office.
Thank God vs Ram Setu (2022)
Sidharth Malhotra starrer Thank God and Akshay Kumar’s Ram Setu failed to impress the audience.