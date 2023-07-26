Producer:  Priyanka Das Editor: Mohit Bisht

8 Binge-Worthy Wedding OTT Shows

After a long wait, the second season of Made in Heaven will release on August 10 on Amazon Prime Video. Here are some fun wedding-themed series that you can enjoy.

Made in Heaven: The series revolves around two wedding planners who work tirelessly for their clients, while battling personal issues.

Indian Matchmaking: The reality show features Mumbai-based matchmaker Sima Taparia, who arranges alliances for her clients all over the world.

The Big Day: The six-episode docu-series chronicles the wedding planning process of some of the grandest Indian weddings.

Wedding Season: The feel-good movie is about two NRI singles, who make a pact to act as a couple to avoid prying questions from their family and relatives.

Band Baajaa Bride: The reality series, featuring famous designer Sabyasachi, focuses on bride makeovers and them getting offered a dream wedding outfit from Sabyasachi himself.

Say Yes to the Dress: This series focuses on brides and their entourage to find the perfect wedding dress. It is packed with drama and entertainment.

Say I Do: The feel-good reality show is about three wedding planners giving the dream wedding to couples who couldn’t have theirs earlier- within a week.

I Want That Wedding: The fun wedding show is about wedding planners planning a dream wedding in their clients’ budget, by showing them three choices.