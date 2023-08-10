8 Gardens of Bollywood Stars That Nature Lovers Should Not Miss
Produced by: Dishya Sharma
During the lockdown, Anushka Sharma gave us a glimpse of her garden.
Twinkle Khanna had once share this picture from her garden and hinted that she brought it together herself.
Kareena Kapoor often shares pictures of her garden. This one features Saif Ali Khan.
Dharmendra has shared a number of videos over the years, giving a glimpse of his garden at his farmhouse.
Speaking of farmhouses, Salman Khan’s farmhouse not only has a garden but also a farming space.
Bhumi Pednekar has a beautiful garden space in her Mumbai flat.
Shilpa Shetty also has a massive garden in her Mumbai home.
The Family Man 2 star Samantha had once revealed she has a verticle garden at her home.