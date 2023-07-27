8 Hit Movies Leaving Netflix This July

Producer:  Priyanka Das Editor: Aparna Singh

Enough (2005)

This film is a gripping tale of a young woman (Jennifer Lopez) fighting domestic abuse.

Skyfall (2012)

Daniel Craig features as the suave British spy in this Sam Mendes-directed film.

Julie & Julia (2009)

The heartfelt movie about chef Julia Child tugs the right heartstrings.

We’re the Millers (2013)

The hilarious comedy film is about a faux-family that is formed to smuggle drugs.

Conan the Destroyer (1984)

The epic fantasy adventure features Arnold Schwarzenegger in a legendary role.

Stepmom (1998)

Featuring Julia Roberts and Susan Sarandon, the film explores the changing family dynamics after a divorce.

Dawn of the Dead (2004)

The film redefined the zombie apacalypse genre like no other.

The Best Man Holiday (2013)

The film explores the themes of friendship, love, and rivalry as old friends reunite.

