8 Indian Celebrities On
Time Magazine Cover
Deepika Padukone is the latest Indian celebrity to appear on the cover of Time magazine.
She went on to share
behind the scenes'
snippets too.
Priyanka Chopra looked chic in a black dress on the cover of Time magazine.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was a picture of perfection in an off-shoulder black dress on the Time cover.
Parveen Babi was the first Indian celebrity to grace the cover of Time magazine.
Shah Rukh Khan looked
smart in a blue shirt
while on the cover of
Time magazine.
Aamir Khan looked alluring in a turtleneck sweater on the cover of Time magazine.
Sachin Tendulkar was one
of the first Indian
sportsmen on the cover of
Time magazine.
Sania Mirza was on the
cover of Time magazine's
special issue.
