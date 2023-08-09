8 K-drama Leads We Wish To Date In Real Life
Produced by Dishya Sharma
Lee Jun Ho in King the Land is the new poster boy of romance. With GuWon, he has us looking for our own chaebol.
Jo Jung Suk won us over with the sweet Lee Ik Joon in Hospital Playlist. We know he’ll make us laugh, sing and feel protected.
Protective and understanding, Kim Soo Hyun’s Moon Kang Tae would remind you that It’s Okay To Not Be Okay.
You know Park Seo-joon’s Young Joon from What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim would go to any length to make you happy.
Nam Joo Hyuk’s goofy Jung Joon Hyung from Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo will be the ‘no questions asked’ supportive BF.
When Lee Min-ho came on the horse in The King: Eternal Monarch, we knew we want this Prince Charming in our life.
When Kim Seon Ho’s Hong Du Sik from Hometown Cha Cha Cha is in our life, we know our life will be sorted.
Don’t lie, we all blew a candle hoping for Gong Yoo’s Goblin to appear and sweep us off our feet!