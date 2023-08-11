8 Movies And Shows To Watch This Weekend

Producer: Priyanka Das Editor: Mohit Bisht
The Netflix original is a spy thriller that stars Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan, and our very own Alia Bhatt (in her Hollywood debut!).
Starring Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam, this is a sequel to the hit film OMG.
It is yet another much-anticipated sequel of the mega hit Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. It stars Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel.
The Sobhita Dhulipala-Arjun Mathur starrer hit wedding themed series is back!
The cute LGBT-themed teen show, starring Kit Connor and Joe Locke, is back with its second season that can easily be binge-watched.
The four-part docu-series explores the life of the dreaded smuggler of South India.
Starring Vijay Varma and Shweta Tripathi, the series is a suspense crime drama that focuses on a police officer.
If you missed watching this magnum opus in theatres, you can watch it now as it’s available for streaming.
