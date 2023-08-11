Producer:  Priyanka Das Editor: Mohit Bisht

8 Movies And Shows To Watch This Weekend

Heart of Stone

The Netflix original is a spy thriller that stars Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan, and our very own Alia Bhatt (in her Hollywood debut!).

OMG 2

Starring Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam, this is a sequel to the hit film OMG.

Gadar 2

It is yet another much-anticipated sequel of the mega hit Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. It stars Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel.

Made in Heaven S2

The Sobhita Dhulipala-Arjun Mathur starrer hit wedding themed series is back!

You may also like

Heartstopper S2

The cute LGBT-themed teen show, starring Kit Connor and Joe Locke, is back with its second season that can easily be binge-watched.

The Hunt for Veerappan

The four-part docu-series explores the life of the dreaded smuggler of South India.

Kaalkoot

Starring Vijay Varma and Shweta Tripathi, the series is a suspense crime drama that focuses on a police officer.

Adipurush

If you missed watching this magnum opus in theatres, you can watch it now as it’s available for streaming.

