8 Movies to Watch on Mother's Day with Your Mom
Celebrate Mother's Day tomorrow by enjoying these movies with your mom with a big tub of popcorn.
English Vinglish is the touching tale of a mother who does not know English and is repeatedly made to feel insecure by her family and society.
Paa centres around Vidya Balan, who plays the role of a remarkably caring and strong single mother, who takes every step to save her ailing son suffering from progeria.
Secret Superstar involves a courageous mother who supports her teenage daughter. She leaves no stone unturned to help her daughter pursue her passion and protect her from the abusive father.
Mom features Sridevi, Sajal Ali
and Akshaye Khanna and revolves
around a furious mother who
vows to destroy the lives of four
men who sexually attacked her
stepdaughter at a party.
Mai stars Sakshi Tanwar as a
mother who sets out to track
down the culprits after her
daughter is killed under
mysterious circumstances.
Nil Battey Sannata is about a domestic worker and single mother, whose sole aim in life is to provide a better life for her daughter.
Mimi is a heartwarming tale of a surrogate mother and the bond she develops for the child over time.
Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway tells the true story of a mother fighting for the custody of her two children against the Norway government.