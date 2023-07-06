8 Must-watch Films
Of Christopher Nolan
Christopher Nolan's much-
anticipated film Oppenheimer
is releasing on July 21, 2023.
Here's a look at his best movies.
Interstellar: The sci-fi film
was about humankind's
search for an alternative
habitable planet.
The Dark Knight: Hailed as
one of the best Batman films,
it starred Heath Ledger and
Christian Bale.
Inception: The sci-fi film
was about a corporate thief,
who uses dream-sharing
technology to aid his business.
Dunkirk: The war film was
about the incident when Allied
soldiers had to be evacuated
during World War II.
Man of Steel: This Superman
film was about the time when
the superhero was sent to
Earth from his dying planet.
Tenet: The time travel film
was about the protagonist
journeying through a world
of espionage to uncover an
unsettling truth.
The Prestige: The mystery film centred on two stage magicians, battling to win the ultimate illusion.
Memento: The thriller was
about a man with short-term
memory loss in a hunt to find
his wife's murderer.
