8 Patriotic Movies You Must Watch This Independence Day 

Chak De! India

The film tells the story of a hockey coach, who must fight against several odds, to lead his team to victory.

Rang De Basanti

The movie tells the story of six young Indians who help an Englishwoman make a documentary on Indian freedom fighters.

Lagaan

Set in Victorian India, a group of Indian villagers stake their future against the British rulers in a game of cricket.

Uri: The Surgical Strike

The film, based on real-life events, is about a covert operation undertaken by Indian Army against a group of terrorists.

Raazi

The film is about a young Indian spy, who gets married to a Pakistani boy, to get information about the enemy. 

Swades

The film is about an NRI scientist, who undergoes massive transformation after visiting his motherland. 

Mission Mangal

The film is about a group of scientists, who work tirelessly for the Mars Orbiter Mission.

 Lakshya

The film is about a young aimless boy, who joins the Indian Army on a whim and makes the country proud thereafter.