8 Patriotic Movies You Must Watch This Independence Day 

Producer: Priyanka Das Editor: Sujata Singh
The film tells the story of a hockey coach, who must fight against several odds, to lead his team to victory.
The movie tells the story of six young Indians who help an Englishwoman make a documentary on Indian freedom fighters.
Set in Victorian India, a group of Indian villagers stake their future against the British rulers in a game of cricket.
The film, based on real-life events, is about a covert operation undertaken by Indian Army against a group of terrorists.
The film is about a young Indian spy, who gets married to a Pakistani boy, to get information about the enemy.
The film is about an NRI scientist, who undergoes massive transformation after visiting his motherland.
The film is about a group of scientists, who work tirelessly for the Mars Orbiter Mission.
The film is about a young aimless boy, who joins the Indian Army on a whim and makes the country proud thereafter.