9 Best Saree
Moments At Cannes
Film Festival

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made her first appearance at Cannes in a beautiful yellow saree.

Sonam Kapoor was a class apart in a white lace saree with an embellished jacket.

Deepika Padukone looked
breathtaking in a striped
sequin saree.

Vidya Balan looked regal in a red floral saree, complete with a strand of pearls.

Kangana Ranaut looked
elegant in a golden saree with
purple gloves.

Diana Penty looked fabulous in a white sculpted saree.

Richa Chadha looked pretty in a floral-printed saree.

Aditi Rao Hydari looked elegant in a white semi-sheer saree.

Nandita Das was a picture of
grace in a black saree with
pink border.

