Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made her first appearance at Cannes in a beautiful yellow saree.
Sonam Kapoor was a class apart in a white lace saree with an embellished jacket.
Deepika Padukone looked
breathtaking in a striped
sequin saree.
Vidya Balan looked regal in a red floral saree, complete with a strand of pearls.
Kangana Ranaut looked
elegant in a golden saree with
purple gloves.
Diana Penty looked fabulous in a white sculpted saree.
Richa Chadha looked pretty in a floral-printed saree.
Aditi Rao Hydari looked elegant in a white semi-sheer saree.
Nandita Das was a picture of
grace in a black saree with
pink border.
Liked What You Saw?
View More
More