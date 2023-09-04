9 Bollywood Actors’ Education Qualification
Produced by: Dishya Sharma
Salman Khan studied at St. Xavier’s College, Mumbai, but dropped out to pursue acting.
Shah Rukh Khan is a graduate of Hansraj College – University of Delhi, New Delhi. He studied BA (Hons.).
Hrithik Roshan has a B.Com degree from Sydenham College, Mumbai.
Akshay Kumar is a college dropout from Guru Nanak Khalsa College.
Aamir Khan has completed 12th standard.
Deepika Padukone is also a 12th pass and did a diploma course before Om Shanti Om.
Ajay Devgn studied at Mithibai College in Mumbai.
Kartik Aaryan completed B.Tech in Biotechnology at DY Patil College, Navi Mumbai.
Kareena Kapoor reportedly studied commerce at Mithibai College.