9 Bollywood Divas Who Have Royal Blood

The actress belongs to the Pataudi dynasty of Madhya Pradesh. In fact, her paternal grandmother, Sajida Sultan, was once the Begum of Bhopal.
Soha Ali Khan
She belongs to not one but two royal dynasties – Hyderabadi & Wanaparthy.
Aditi Rao Hydari
The 90s actress belongs to the royal Koirala family of Nepal.
Manisha Koirala
The Chak De! India actress hails from the royal Kahal family of Kolhapur. She is the descendant of Shahu Maharaj of Kolhapur.
Sagarika Ghatge
The actress belongs to the royal Sangli family of Mahashtra. Her father Vijay Singhrao Madhavrao Patwardhan is the Raja of Sangli.
Bhagyashree
She belongs to the royal Rajput family of Manipuri, Uttar Pradesh.
Sonal Chauhan
The Sen sisters are descendants of the royal family of Tripura. Their late paternal grandmother, Ila Devi was the daughter of King Sayajirao Gaekwad III of Baroda while her mother Indira Raje was the princess of Cooch Behar, and elder sister of Gayatri Devi, the Maharani of Jaipur.
Raima Sen
The 70s glam diva belonged to the royal Babi Dynasty of Junagadh in Gujarat.