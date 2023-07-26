Yellow Star
Yellow Star

9 Bollywood Divas Who Have Royal Blood

Producer:  Priyanka Das Editor: Aparna Singh

Soha Ali Khan

The actress belongs to the Pataudi dynasty of Madhya Pradesh. In fact, her paternal grandmother, Sajida Sultan, was once the Begum of Bhopal.

Aditi Rao Hydari

She belongs to not one but two royal dynasties – Hyderabadi & Wanaparthy.

Manisha Koirala

The 90s actress belongs to the royal Koirala family of Nepal. 

Sagarika Ghatge

The Chak De! India actress hails from the royal Kahal family of Kolhapur. She is the descendant of Shahu Maharaj of Kolhapur.

Bhagyashree

The actress belongs to the royal Sangli family of Mahashtra. Her father Vijay Singhrao Madhavrao Patwardhan is the Raja of Sangli.

Sonal Chauhan

She belongs to the royal Rajput family of Manipuri, Uttar Pradesh.

Raima and Riya Sen

The Sen sisters are descendants of the royal family of Tripura. Their late paternal grandmother, Ila Devi was the daughter of King Sayajirao Gaekwad III of Baroda while her mother Indira Raje was the princess of Cooch Behar, and elder sister of Gayatri Devi, the Maharani of Jaipur.

Parveen Babi

The 70s glam diva belonged to the royal Babi Dynasty of Junagadh in Gujarat.