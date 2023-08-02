9 Bollywood Jodis Who Would Fit As ‘Rocky Aur Rani’

Producer:  Priyanka Das Editor: Aparna Singh

Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji

Who can forget their amazing chemistry in their hit film Hum Tum?

Zayed Khan and Amrita Rao

The two actors gave many memories with their fun banter in Main Hoon Na.

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone

This hit pair would have made a memorable Rocky and Rani, what say?

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor

The Bawaal duo would have looked great as Rocky and Rani too.

Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani

The pair have previously ruled hearts with their chemistry in Kabir Singh.

Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon

The good-looking pair sizzled our screens with their chemistry in Shehzaada.

Saif Ali Khan and Diana Penty

The cute pairing had floored us with their outing in Cocktail.

R Madhavan and Dia Mirza

Every 90s kid will remember their insane chemistry in Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein.

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan

The two recently paired up for Zara Hatke Zara Bachke.

