Celeb-Approved Ways To Wear Florals This Summer
Malaika Arora shows some skin in a floral dress with a head scarf.
Alia Bhatt makes for a gorgeous sight in an orange floral shirt and blue floral skirt.
Esha Gupta stuns in a dreamy white dress with a high slit. The floral detail over the chest area was a delicate touch.
Kriti Sanon looks pretty
in a colourful floral
knee-length dress.
Aditi Rao Hydari's floral kurta and sharara set is perfect for the spring/summer.
Katrina Kaif looks gorgeous in a floral printed white lehenga.
Sobhita Dhulipala
looks ethereal in a floral
pink suit.
Keerthy Suresh looks resplendent in a colourful floral-printed lehenga. The off-shoulder choli gives it a modern twist.
Janhvi Kapoor looks
drop-dead gorgeous in a
floral-printed swimsuit
with matching hat.
Liked What You Saw?
View More
More