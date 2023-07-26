9 Celebrities Who Have Dyslexia

Producer: Priyanka Das Editor: Aparna Singh
TV actress Erica Fernandes recently revealed about being dyslexic in a podcast. She stated, “I am dyslexic. Everything that was on the board used to dance…”
Abhishek Bachchan also suffered from dyslexia. It was revealed to the masses in the film, Taare Zameen Par.
Hrithik Roshan, too, suffered from the disease when he was child. Allegedly, he overcame it with intense speech therapy sessions.
Salma Hayek also suffered from dyslexia as a child. However, she excelled in her studies.
Tom Cruise was diagnosed with dyslexia when he was 7. He went on to become of the most famous action stars of Hollywood.
Cher was also dylexic growing up. She made the revelation in her autobiography The First Time.
Jennifer Aniston didn’t realise she was dyslexic until she was in her 20s.
Whoopi Goldberg also suffered from dyslexia as a kid, who was bullied at school. She was diagnosed after she dropped out of school.
Robin Williams was diagnosed with severe dyslexia as a child. The actor revealed it in a talk show.
