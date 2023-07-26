9 Celebrities Who Have Dyslexia

Producer:  Priyanka Das Editor: Aparna Singh

TV actress Erica Fernandes recently revealed about being dyslexic in a podcast. She stated, “I am dyslexic. Everything that was on the board used to dance…”

Instagram

Erica Fernandes

Abhishek Bachchan also suffered from dyslexia. It was revealed to the masses in the film, Taare Zameen Par.

Instagram

Abhishek Bachchan

Hrithik Roshan, too, suffered from the disease when he was child. Allegedly, he overcame it with intense speech therapy sessions.

Instagram

Hrithik Roshan

Salma Hayek also suffered from dyslexia as a child. However, she excelled in her studies.

Instagram

Salma Hayek

Tom Cruise was diagnosed with dyslexia when he was 7. He went on to become of the most famous action stars of Hollywood.

Instagram

Tom Cruise

Cher was also dylexic growing up. She made the revelation in her autobiography The First Time.

Instagram

Cher

Jennifer Aniston didn’t realise she was dyslexic until she was in her 20s.

Instagram

Jennifer Aniston

Whoopi Goldberg also suffered from dyslexia as a kid, who was bullied at school. She was diagnosed after she dropped out of school.

Instagram

Whoopi Goldberg

Robin Williams was diagnosed with severe dyslexia as a child. The actor revealed it in a talk show.

Instagram

Robin Williams