9 Celebrities Who
Own Liquor Brands
Sanjay Dutt has invested in
an alco-bev startup called the
Cartel & Bros and has brought
out a Scotch whisky called
‘The Glenwalk.’
Nick Jonas is the co-owner
of Villa One, a high-end
tequila company. There are
currently three different
flavours: silver, reposado,
and anejo.
George Clooney co-owns Casamigos
Tequila. Casamigos translates to
“house of friends" in Mexican.
Originally intended for his friends,
this tequila later became a
phenomenon in the alcohol market.
Drew Barrymore is the owner
of Barrymore Wines, a winery
renowned for its approachable
wines. Her company makes pinot
grigio, pinot noir, and rosé wine.
Kendall Jenner is fusing her love
of tequila and the environment
with her brand 818. The line
distributes one percent of the
proceeds from each bottle sold to
global environmental non-profit
partners.
Owned by hip-hop singer Sean
Diddy, Ciroc vodka is produced
by a major alcoholic beverage
company. This five-times-
distilled vodka with grape
spirit has luscious raspberry
and rose petal overtones.
Ryan Reynolds recently
acquired Aviation Gin. Instead
of being overwhelmed by one
botanical, this artisan gin
balances seven different ones.
Virginia Black Whisky was
established in 2016 by Drake
and spirits entrepreneur Brent
Hocking. They set out on a
mission to redefine Whisky.
Danny Denzongpa is the
owner of a brewery that makes
a variety of beers. Dansberg
beer, which is produced and
has several variants, is one of
their more well-known beers.
