9 Celebrities Who Swear By Aerial Yoga

Malaika Arora’s

dedication to her fitness has been a huge motivation for so many people. She performs aerial yoga effortlessly.

Alia Bhatt

displayed her yoga skills by attempting an upside down pose, just weeks after delivering her first baby.

Sara Ali Khan

aces aerial yoga with the help of a yoga hammock.

Apart from traditional asanas, Rakul Preet Singh

does aerial yoga to keep herself fit and healthy.

On International Yoga Day 2023, actress Karisma Kapoor

posted a photo of herself with the caption "when in doubt, stretch it out".

Sushmita Sen

is an inspiration to many and if there is one thing that she does not know how to do is, she is unaware of how to stop. Here she nails aerial workout with ease.

Jacqueline Fernandez

flaunts her perfectly toned body as she nails aerial yoga in sultry Instagram pics.

On International Yoga Day 2023, Hina Khan

posted an image of her doing aerial yoga and captioned: “best therapy to a happy soul, fresh positive mind and a healthy body.” 

Masaba Gupta

leaves fitness enthusiasts stunned with her balance as she suspends herself mid-air during inverted aerial yoga. 

