9 Celebrity Brides Who Did Not Wear Red On Wedding Day
Alia Bhatt looked pristine in an off-white saree with golden threadwork.
Anushka Sharma looked pretty in a pink lehenga with floral details.
Athiya Shetty looked dreamy in a pastel pink floral embellished lehenga.
Kiara Advani looked exquisite in an embellished dual-toned pink lehenga.
Richa Chadha looked regal in a white chikankari sharara set.
Neha Dhupia looked lovely in a baby pink lehenga.
Sonnalli Seygall looked breathtaking in a pastel pink saree.
Soha Ali Khan looked resplendent in a muted golden lehenga with a bright orange dupatta.
Karishma Tanna looked stunning in a pink-peach lehenga.
