9 Celebrity Brides Who Did Not Wear Red On Wedding Day

Alia Bhatt looked pristine in an off-white saree with golden threadwork.

Anushka Sharma looked pretty in a pink lehenga with floral details.

Athiya Shetty looked dreamy in a pastel pink floral embellished lehenga.

Kiara Advani looked exquisite in an embellished dual-toned pink lehenga.

Richa Chadha looked regal in a white chikankari sharara set.

Neha Dhupia looked lovely in a baby pink lehenga.

Sonnalli Seygall looked breathtaking in a pastel pink saree.

Soha Ali Khan looked resplendent in a muted golden lehenga with a bright orange dupatta.

Karishma Tanna looked stunning in a pink-peach lehenga.

