Hugh Hefner

Robert De Niro
welcomed his seventh child at the age of 79 in 2023. He revealed it while promoting his new movie 'About My Father'.
Mick Jagger
father to 8 children, had his eighth child when he was 73 in 2016.
Father to eight children, Clint Eastwood welcomed his eighth child when he was 66.
Goerge Lucas
of Star Wars and Indiana Jones fame had his youngest kid at the age of 69.
Elton John
welcomed his first child at the age of 62 in 2010. Three years later, he had his second child at age 65.
Jeff Goldblum
Music composer David Foster had his sixth child at the age of 71.