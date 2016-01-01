9 Celebrity Dads Who Had Kids After 60

Robert De Niro

welcomed his seventh child at the age of 79 in 2023. He revealed it while promoting his new movie 'About My Father'.

Mick Jagger

father to 8 children, had his eighth child when he was 73 in 2016.

Hugh Hefner

had four kids at the time of his death. He welcomed his fourth child at 65 in 1991.

Father to eight children, Clint Eastwood welcomed his eighth child when he was 66.

Goerge Lucas

of Star Wars and Indiana Jones fame had his youngest kid at the age of 69.

Elton John

welcomed his first child at the age of 62 in 2010. Three years later, he had his second child at age 65.

Jeff Goldblum

had his first child at the age of 62, followed by a second kid at the age of 64.

"
Steve Martin

is father to one child, a daughter, who he welcomed when he was 67.

Music composer David Foster had his sixth child at the age of 71.

Liked What You Saw?
View More

More