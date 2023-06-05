9 Divas Slay The Colour Green
Sophie Choudry took to Instagram to share few pictures of herself in green bikini marking World Environment Day on June 5, 2023.
Disha Patani works her magic in this emerald green asymmetrical gown.
Anusha Dandekar raises temperature in the neon green bikini.
Malaika Arora passes tropical vibes in this green outfit.
Janhvi Kapoor stuns in a lemon green outfit.
Shama Sikander poses in a neon swimsuit.
Deepika Padukone pairs a mint green backless top with dark green leather pants.
Ananya Panday looks sensuous in the neon green figure-hugging dress.
Shilpa Shetty shared a picture of herself wearing a neon green and pink saree with heavy sequin work.
Liked What You Saw?
View More
More