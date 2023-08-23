10 Female Superheroes Who Strike Fear in Every Villain
Produced by: Dishya Sharma
Set after the fall of the Empire, Disney+ Hotstar’s “Star Wars: Ahsoka” follows Ahsoka Tano’s investigation of the threat to a galaxy.
Natasha Romanoff confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises.
She-Hulk navigates through the complicated life of a single, green 6-foot-7-inch hulk while also managing cases of superheroes and villains.
Wanda not only caused chaos when she made her own idealised suburban but was also a massive threat to Doctor Strange at one point.
Kamala Khan went from a Superhero mega fan to superhero herself and posed a threat to Najma.
Captain Marvel proved that she is one of the strongest superheroes in Avengers: Endgame.
Over six seasons, Supergirl has shown that she is one of the most powerful DC superhero.
Through 3 movies, Wonder Woman showed she is a powerful member of Justice League.