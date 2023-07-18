9 of the Fittest Bollywood Stars
Above 60 Years
Anil Kapoor has aged like fine wine. This 66-year-old man still steals hearts.
80-year-old Amitabh Bachchan still gives youngsters a tough competition with the way he carries himself. Big B is truly an icon!
‘Apna Bhidu’ Jackie Shroff’s ‘tapori’ and fit style has always
been one to look out for.
‘Tarikh pe tarikh’ went by but Sunny Deol hasn’t aged at all. He still owns his youth charm.
Suniel Shetty has got the hot mafia vibes with his fitness routine and fashion goals.
Actor and writer, Anupam Kher’s healthy lifestyle is evident from his fit physique.
Rakesh Roshan takes fitness quite seriously, and often posts his gym updates online. The father-son duo, Rakesh and Hrithik are fitness goals.
B-town gentleman, Jeetendra Kapoor is as fit as ever, even in his 80s.
Dharmendra Deol is 87 and no one can tell that by looking at him. The veteran actor is still in good shape.