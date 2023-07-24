9 Iconic Bollywood Saree Moments
Deepika Padukone’s blue saree look in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani became a trend-setter.
Priyanka Chopra’s gold saree with a bra-style blouse was the perfect mix of sultry and elegant in Dostana’s Desi Girl song.
Madhuri Dixit’s Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! bright purple jaded satin saree had created a storm across India.
Dancing in a simple yellow saree in Mohra’s Tip Tip Barsa song, Raveena Tandon made a statement.
Alia Bhatt created magic in Gangubai Kathiawadi in a series of white sarees.
Kareena Kapoor stunned in the movie Chameli wearing saree with floral print blouse.
Devdas movie is also remembered because of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Madhuri Dixit’s traditional attires.
Sushmita Sen as a chemistry teacher was known for her chiffon saree in Main Hoon Na.
Sridevi won hearts in a blue chiffon saree in Mr India’s Kaate Nahin Kat Te song.