Played by Mukesh Khanna, Shaktiman is a superhuman who attains his powers through meditation and the five elements of nature. Tamraj Kilvish is his sworn enemy.
Played by Hrithik Roshan, Krrish displays superhuman strength and superfast reflex actions. He derived his powers from his father, who in turn, got it from an alien 'Jadoo'.
Blessed with super strength and an ability to shoot blasts of energy from his hand, G-One's main opponent is the very powerful Ra-One.
Inspired by the mythological ichchhadhari nag, Nagraj has the power of shapeshifting. His blood is also more venomous than any other snake in the world.
Doga is an expert in muscle development, hand to hand combat, martial arts, marksmanship among other things. He also has the ability to communicate with dogs.
The Indian cyborg is equipped with powers like x-ray vision, lie detector, scanners, a Mega gun which fires bullets and rockets. His arch nemesis is Mechanic.
Based on warrior goddess Durga, the female superhero was created to fight evil god Bala. She is reborn into the body of a young woman named Tara Mehta.
Part human-part wolf, Bheriya's main strengths include hand to hand combat knowledge and communication with wolves. His nemesis include Kobi, Elephanto, Kaigula, King Luna.
The female superhero, deriving strength from Goddess Kali, mainly fights crimes against women. She can generate fire from her bare hands and has the ability to convert any metal into a weapon.