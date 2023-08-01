Producer: Priyanka Das
9 Most Awaited OTT Releases in August 2023
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3
Date of Release: August 2, 2023
Platform: Disney+ Hotstar.
Choona
Date of Release: August 3, 2023
Platform: Netflix
Por Thozhil
Date of Release: August 4, 2023
Platform: SonyLIV
The Hunt for Veerappan
Date of Releae: August 4, 2023
Platform: Netflix
Made in Heaven S2
Date of Release: August 10, 2023
Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Heart Of Stone
Date of Release: August 11, 2023
Platform: Netflix
Guns & Gulaabs
Date of Release: August 18, 2023
Platform: Netflix
Ahsoka
Date of Release: August 23, 2023
Platform: Disney+ Hotstar
Satyaprem Ki Katha
Date of Release: Not confirmed yet
Platform: Amazon Prime Video