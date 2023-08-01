Producer:  Priyanka Das Editor: Manuj Yadav

9 Most Awaited OTT Releases in August 2023

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 Date of Release: August 2, 2023 Platform: Disney+ Hotstar.

Choona Date of Release: August 3, 2023 Platform: Netflix

Por Thozhil Date of Release: August 4, 2023 Platform: SonyLIV

The Hunt for Veerappan  Date of Releae: August 4, 2023  Platform: Netflix

Made in Heaven S2 Date of Release: August 10, 2023 Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Heart Of Stone Date of Release: August 11, 2023 Platform: Netflix

Guns & Gulaabs Date of Release: August 18, 2023 Platform: Netflix

Ahsoka Date of Release: August 23, 2023 Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Satyaprem Ki Katha Date of Release: Not confirmed yet Platform: Amazon Prime Video