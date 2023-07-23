9 Movies Made on Dolls Before Barbie
Toy Story: The four Toy story movie series is a favourite among kids.
Annabelle: It is a horror movie on a dark-soul possessed doll, that will give you the chills.
Coraline: It is an animated movie about a girl who discovers a parallel world. Its part 2 all-set to release this August.
Cult of Chucky: It is the seventh instalment of
Universal 1440 Entertainment’s murderous doll series, with titular character, Chucky.
Puppet Master: It is a cult classic movie, made on puppets.
M3GAN: Universal Studios’ “M3GAN” is a thriller, revolving around a creepy, human-like doll.
The Boy: The Boy I and II are psychological, horror movies, about a male doll.
Sabrina: Netflix originals Sabrina includes a creepy doll, a demon and ghost hunters.
Dead Silence: It has a
supernatural horror plot, taking place in the lead’s creepy hometown.