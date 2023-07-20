9 Must-watch Cop Thrillers on OTT

Producer: Priyanka Das Editor: Aparna Singh
Shefali Shah stars as DCP Vartika Chaturvedi in this hard-hitting cop thriller. It focuses on real-life cases.
Shefali Shah
Kunal Kemmu plays AP Abhay Pratap Singh, who doesn’t hesitate to cross the line to solves cases.
Kunal Kemmu
Mohit Raina plays SP Naveen Sikhera in this violent show. It focuses on real-life honest police officers serving North India.
Mohit Raina
Jaideep Ahlawat plays disgruntled cop Hathiram Chaudhary, who is asked to solve an assasination attempt.
Jaideep Ahlawat
Richa Chadha plays a small town police official Ratna Sankawar. The series focuses on the murder of a young school student.
Richa Chadha
Raveena Tandon plays Kasturi Dogra, an honest cop in a small town in Himachal Pradesh, where a foreign tourist goes missing.
Raveena Tandon
Ajay Devgn plays DCP Rudraveer Pratap Singh, who is given the task to hunt down a serial killer.
Ajay Devgn
Karan Tacker plays real-life engineer-turned-IPS officer Amit Lodha, who must catch a dreaded criminal.
Karan Tacker
Sonakshi Sinha plays Anjali Bhaati, a young lady police officer who must fight patriarchy and gender prejudice while hunting down a serial killer.
Sonakshi Sinha