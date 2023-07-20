Producer:  Priyanka Das Editor: Aparna Singh

9 Must-watch Cop Thrillers on OTT

Shefali Shah stars as DCP Vartika Chaturvedi in this hard-hitting cop thriller. It focuses on real-life cases.

Delhi Crime

Kunal Kemmu plays AP Abhay Pratap Singh, who doesn’t hesitate to cross the line to solves cases.

Abhay

Mohit Raina plays SP Naveen Sikhera in this violent show. It focuses on real-life honest police officers serving North India.

Bhaukaal

Jaideep Ahlawat plays disgruntled cop Hathiram Chaudhary, who is asked to solve an assasination attempt.

Paatal Lok

Richa Chadha plays a small town police official Ratna Sankawar. The series focuses on the murder of a young school student.

Candy

Raveena Tandon plays Kasturi Dogra, an honest cop in a small town in Himachal Pradesh, where a foreign tourist goes missing.

Aranyak

Ajay Devgn plays DCP Rudraveer Pratap Singh, who is given the task to hunt down a serial killer.

Rudra: The Edge Of Darkness

Karan Tacker plays real-life engineer-turned-IPS officer Amit Lodha, who must catch a dreaded criminal.

Khakee: The Bihar Chapter

Sonakshi Sinha plays Anjali Bhaati, a young lady police officer who must fight patriarchy and gender prejudice while hunting down a serial killer.

Dahaad

