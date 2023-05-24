9 Must-watch Hindi Thriller OTT Shows
Dahaad: The crime thriller is about the chase to capture a dreaded serial killer. It stars Sonakshi Sinha, Vijay Varma and Gulshan Devaiah.
Sacred Games: The neo-noir series centres on a phone call from a gangster to a police officer, directing him to save Mumbai within 25 days. Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui led the cast.
Paatal Lok: The crime series is about a disillusioned cop who gets assigned a high-profile assassination case. It stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Abhishek Banerjee in lead roles.
Delhi Crime: The anthology series focuses on real-life criminal incidents and how the police investigates them. Shefali Shah leads the stellar cast.
Tabbar: The drama thriller centres on a family and the web of lies and complications that arise due to a secret. It stars Pavan Malhotra and Supriya Pathak.
The spy thriller is about a double life-leading seasoned spy and the missions he has to go to. Manoj Bajpayee leads the stellar cast.
The Family Man:
Mirzapur: The action thriller centres on a mafia don in a lawless state and tells the tale of power and greed. Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu form part of its cast.
Farzi: The black comedy thriller is about a disillusioned artist, who gets into the business of making counterfeit money. Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi lead the cast.
House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths: The crime documentary is about the Burari deaths of Delhi, where 11 members of the same family died of suicide.
