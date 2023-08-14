Producer: Priyanka Das Editor: Aparna Singh
The action-packed sequel to the hit Gadar is set against the backdrop of the Crush India campaign of 1971.
The 2001 romantic drama was set against the partition of India.
The film was an adaptation of real-life events of the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971.
In this film, Sunny Deol plays a daredevil army officer.
The film saw Sunny play Chandra Shekhar Azad. It revolved around the hanging of Bhagat Singh.
In this film, the actor played a honest DCP who gets falsely accused of killing his father-in-law.
The film was about an undercover RAW agent.
In this film, Sunny Deol played a young police officer straight out of the police academy.
