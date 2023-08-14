8 Must-watch Patriotic Movies Of Sunny Deol

The action-packed sequel to the hit Gadar is set against the backdrop of the Crush India campaign of 1971.

Gadar 2

The 2001 romantic drama was set against the partition of India.

Gadar – Ek Prem Katha

The film was an adaptation of real-life events of the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971.

Border

In this film, Sunny Deol plays a daredevil army officer. 

Maa Tujhhe Salaam

The film saw Sunny play Chandra Shekhar Azad. It revolved around the hanging of Bhagat Singh.

23rd March 1931: Shaheed

In this film, the actor played a honest DCP who gets falsely accused of killing his father-in-law.

Indian

The film was about an undercover RAW agent.

The Hero: Love Story of a Spy

In this film, Sunny Deol played a young police officer straight out of the police academy.

Yateem

