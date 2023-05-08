9 Of The Best AI Movies On Netflix

Tau

The movie is about how a woman must get past artificial intelligence when trapped inside the smart house of a sadistic genius.

The cyberpunk film is about how a robot raises its human daughter in a post-apocalyptic world.

I Am Mother

Ex Machina

The Oscar-nominated film centres on a programmer who must interact with a female robot as part of a strange experiment.

Chappie

The dystopian film is about a robot, who develops the ability to think and feel, after being re-programmed by criminals.

Passengers

The sci-fi film is about two passengers on an interstellar spacecraft, who must work together to prevent a disaster.

Interstellar

The epic science fiction film centres on an ex-NASA pilot who is on a mission to find another habitable planet after Earth's destruction.

The documentary film is about biases that can be embedded within artifical intelligence.

Coded Bias

Bandersnatch

Black Mirror

The documentary film is about the Facebook-Cambridge Analytica data scandal that impacted several high-profile events.

The Great Hack

