9 Of The Best AI Movies On Netflix
Tau
The movie is about how a woman must get past artificial intelligence when trapped inside the smart house of a sadistic genius.
I Am Mother
The cyberpunk film is about how a robot raises its human daughter in a post-apocalyptic world.
Ex Machina
The Oscar-nominated film centres on a programmer who must interact with a female robot as part of a strange experiment.
Chappie
The dystopian film is about a robot, who develops the ability to think and feel, after being re-programmed by criminals.
Passengers
The sci-fi film is about two passengers on an interstellar spacecraft, who must work together to prevent a disaster.
Interstellar
The epic science fiction film centres on an ex-NASA pilot who is on a mission to find another habitable planet after Earth's destruction.
Coded Bias
The documentary film is about biases that can be embedded within artifical intelligence.
Black Mirror
The Great Hack
The documentary film is about the Facebook-Cambridge Analytica data scandal that impacted several high-profile events.
