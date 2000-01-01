9 Of The Best Indian Animated Movies
Goopi Gawaiya Bagha Bajaiya (2013) is the journey of two musicians. It won several national and international awards.
Delhi Safari (2012) is a tale about a group of five animals and birds on their way to Delhi.
Arjun : The Warrior Prince (2012) is about the Pandava prince and his life's adventures.
Char Sahibzaade (2014) centres on the sacrifices made by the sons of Guru Gobind Singh, the 10th Guru of Sikhs.
Kochadiyaan (2014) is based on a Tamil historical fiction. Its voice cast included Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Rajinikanth.
Roadside Romeo (2008) starred Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan. It received National Film Award for best animation.
Hanuman (2005), as the name suggests, is about the Hindu god, Hanuman.
Ramayana: The Epic (2010) is the first animated picturization of the epic.
Bal Ganesha (2010) depicts the childhood years of Lord Ganesha. It's a big hit with kids.
