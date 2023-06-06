9 Most Popular Indian
Web Series Of All Time
Sacred Games (2018-19)
tops the list. Nawazuddin
Siddiqui, Saif Ali Khan
led the stellar cast of this
political/crime drama.
Mirzapur (2018- ) is on
the second spot. The crime
thriller stars Pankaj Tripathi,
Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Rasika
Duggal among others.
Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta
Story (2020) comes on the third
spot. The biographical crime
drama starred Pratik Gandhi
and Shreya Dhanwanthary.
The Family Man (2019- ) is
on the fourth spot. Starring
Manoj Bajpayee in the lead
role, the comedy drama
show is a huge hit.
Aspirants (2021- ), on the fifth spot,
is about UPSC aspirants and their
struggle. The drama series stars
Naveen Kasturia, Shivankit Singh
Parihar, Abhilash Thapliyal,
Sunny Hinduja.
Criminal Justice (2019- ) comes
on the sixth spot. The crime
mystery stars Vikrant Massey,
Pankaj Tripathi, Rucha
Inamdar, Jagat Rawat.
Breathe (2018) is on the
seventh spot. It starred
Madhavan, Amit Sadh,
Sapna Pabbi, Shriswara.
Kota Factory (2019-2021)
comes on the eighth spot.
The show's cast included
Mayur More, Jitendra Kumar,
Ranjan Raj, Alam Khan.
Panchayat (2020- ) grabs
the ninth spot. The comedy
drama stars Jitendra Kumar,
Raghubir Yadav, Chandan
Roy, Faisal Malik.
Liked What You Saw?
View More
More