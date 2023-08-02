Producer: Dishya Sharma
Editor: Mohit Bisht
9 Similarities Between Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani & K3G
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani marks Karan Johar’s directorial comeback after 7 years.
The Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt movie features quintessential Karan Johar filmy elements.
While there are trademark songs and dances, the film also shares similarities with Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.
Like the 2001 Karan Johar film, Rocky Aur Rani features a couple coming from different backgrounds.
In both movies, Rahul and Anjali, and Rocky and Rani fall in love but face objections from a certain Bachchan family member.
Like K3G had Bole Chudiya which kicks off the events for the climax, Dhindhora Baje Re commences the climatic events for RRKPK.
K3G and RRKPK feature a crucial death scene in the climax.
Karan gave nods to Aamir Khan with Aati Kya Khandala in K3G. With RRKPK, he gave a nod to Sanjay Leela Bhansali with Dola Re Dola.
Karan chose to run the credits of Rocky Aur Rani much like how he did with K3G- featuring a wedding beside the credit roll.
