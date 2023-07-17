Producer:  Priyanka Das Editor: Mohit Bisht

9 Times Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Set Couple Goals

Vicky Kaushal took to Instagram to share lovely photos with Katrina Kaif on her birthday.

Instagram

Vicky Kaushal

Now that’s a really adorable shot of the couple on their balcony.

Instagram

Vicky Kaushal

Katrina and Vicky keep cosy in their woollens during a winter trip.

Instagram

Vicky Kaushal

If this ain’t couple goals, we don’t know what is!

Instagram

Vicky Kaushal

Vicky and Katrina captured in a sombre mood as they pray to Goddess Lakshmi.

Instagram

Vicky Kaushal

The couple loves to celebrate the small joys of life, like enjoying coffee together.

Instagram

Katrina Kaif

They make a truly gorgeous duo, don’t they?

Instagram

Katrina Kaif

How cute is this click with Katrina looking lovingly at Vicky!

Instagram

Katrina Kaif

May Katrina and Vicky continue to waltz through life’s ups and downs.

Instagram

Katrina Kaif