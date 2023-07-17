Producer: Priyanka Das
9 Times Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Set Couple Goals
Vicky Kaushal took to Instagram to share lovely photos with Katrina Kaif on her birthday.
Now that’s a really adorable shot of the couple on their balcony.
Katrina and Vicky keep cosy in their woollens during a winter trip.
If this ain’t couple goals, we don’t know what is!
Vicky and Katrina captured in a sombre mood as they pray to Goddess Lakshmi.
The couple loves to celebrate the small
joys of life, like enjoying coffee together.
They make a truly gorgeous duo, don’t they?
How cute is this click with Katrina looking lovingly at Vicky!
May Katrina and Vicky continue to waltz through life’s ups
and downs.
