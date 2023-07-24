9 Times Nayanthara Gave Motherhood Goals

Tamil superstar Nayanthara and husband Vignesh are proud parents to twin boys. 

At an event in Chennai, she revealed the names of their sons – Uyir and Ulag.

The adorable couple often share pictures on social media.

Nayanthara’s Little Miracle: Embracing the joy of motherhood.

Heaven in Her Arms: A glimpse of pure bliss and happiness.

Tiny Hands, Big Hearts: A mother’s touch is pure magic.

Inseparable Souls: Together on this beautiful journey.

A Mother’s Pride: Watching her little one grow and thrive.

Love’s Tender Embrace: A bond that will last a lifetime.