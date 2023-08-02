9 TV Couples Who Got Divorced 

Producer: Nibandh Vinod

Shruti Rawat and Nikkhil Agawane

The two decided to part ways after six years of marriage. They had been living separately  for a while. 

Shweta Tiwari &  Raja Chaudhary

Tiwari filed for divorce after Chaudhary was accused of domestic violence. They were married from 1998-2007. 

Aamir Ali &  Sanjeeda Shaikh

The couple announced their separation after 9 years of marriage.

Rashami Desai & Nandish Sandhu 

The couple separated after Sandhu was accused of infidelity.

Juhi Parmar &  Sachin Shroff

The couple tied the knot in February 2009, but decided to part ways after almost ten years of marriage. 

Ridhi Dogra &  Raqesh Bapat

The couple first met on the sets of Maryada in 2011 and got married. However, after eight years, they ended their marriage. 

Delnaaz Irani &  Rajeev Paul 

The couple cited ‘irreconcilable differences’ as the reason for their divorce after 14 years of married life.

Karan Mehra &  Nisha Rawal 

Mehra was accused of domestic violence by Rawal, and the couple eventually divorced after 9 years of marriage. 

Rajesh Khatter & Neelima Azeem

They got married in 1990 but parted ways after 11 years  in 2001.