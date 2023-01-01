9 Upcoming Movies In June 2023
Zara Hatke Zara Bachke: The romantic comedy film stars Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan. It will hit theatres on June 2.
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse: The animated superhero film stars Shameik Moore and Hailee Steinfeld. It will release theatrically on June 2.
Khufiya: Starring Tabu, the neo-noir espionage drama film will be available to stream on Netflix from June 7.
Bloody Daddy: The Shahid Kapoor-starring action thriller film will release on JioCinema on June 9.
Adipurush: Based on Ramayana, the epic film stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan. It will release in theatres on June 16.
Extraction 2: Chris Hemsworth returns as Tyler Rake in the sequel film. It will release on Netflix on June 16.
Maidaan: Starring Ajay Devgn and Priyamani, the sports biographical film will release theatrically on June 23.
Satyaprem Ki Katha: The musical romantic film stars Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani. It will hit theatres on June 29
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny: The action-adventure film sees Harrison Ford play Indiana Jones for the last time. It will release in theatres on June 30.
