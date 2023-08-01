9 Upcoming OTT Releases To Look Forward To In 2023
Producer: Peuli Bakshi
The much-awaited Amazon Prime release is finally returning with its next season, on Aug 10, 2023.
Made in Heaven S2
The third volume of the worldwide popular Guardians of Galaxy will be released on Disney+ Hotstar, on
Aug 2, 2023.
Guardians of Galaxy Vol 3
Heart of Stone
It is Indian actor, Alia Bhatt’s Hollywood debut movie alongside Gal Gadot. The action-packed spy movie will premiere on Netflix on Aug 11, 2023.
The Amazon Prime-released unique love story between a classical singer and pop star can be expected to drop its season 2 in 2023.
Bandish Bandits S2
The popular Netflix British teen series is all-set to steal hearts with its season 2, coming on Aug 3, 2023.
Heartstopper S2
The apocalyptic horror K-drama has received immense love from fans. Its season 2 may release on Netflix, between Oct-Dec 2023.
Sweet Home S2
This Hindi remake of popular American series- Riverdale introduced Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor to the film industry. It will premiere on Netflix, on
Nov 24, 2023.
The Archies
The court trials of the highly debated case of Johny Depp and Amber Heard will be presented in the form of a documentary on Netflix, on August 16, 2023.
Depp v. Heard
Lucasfilm’s upcoming series Star Wars: Ahsoka will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on Aug 23, 2023.
Star Wars: Ahsoka