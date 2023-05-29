9 Upcoming OTT Releases in June
Asur
Arshad Warsi will return as Dhananjay Rajpoot in the crime thriller series. It will be available on JioCinema from June 1.
Scoop
Inspired by true events, Karishma Tanna leads the investigative drama series. It will start streaming on Netflix from June 2.
School of Lies
Starring Nimrat Kaur, the missing school child drama will be available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar from June 2.
Khufiya
Starring Tabu, the neo-noir
espionage drama film will be
available to stream on Netflix
from June 7.
Never Have I Ever
The 4th and final season of the teen comedy series will stream on Netflix from June 8.
Bloody Daddy
The Shahid Kapoor-starring action thriller film will release on JioCinema on June 9.
Extraction 2
Chris Hemsworth returns as Tyler Rake in the sequel film. It will release on Netflix on June 16.
The Night Manager
The 2nd part of the first season of the thriller series will be available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from June 30.
Jack Ryan
The 4th and final season of the political action thriller series will see John Krasinski return as Jack Ryan. It will release on Amazon Prime Video on June 30.
